Lions' Theo Riddick: DNP on Thursday

Riddick (wrist) didn't practice Thursday.

Since his last appearance in practice (limited, by the way) on Dec. 9, Riddick has been deemed inactive in both of the last two games and may be on pace for a third consecutive DNP on Monday in Dallas. Fortunately, he was working with a trainer on the side Thursday, per Kyle Meinke of MLive.com, so he could be pressed into action due to the must-win nature of the contest, even without any practice reps. As such, Riddick's status should be monitored closely due to the non-typical nature of the Week 16 slate. If he's sidelined again, Dwayne Washington is poised to lead the backfield, with Zach Zenner handling a change-of-pace role.