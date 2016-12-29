Lions' Theo Riddick: Doesn't practice Wednesday

Riddick (wrist) was a non-participant at practice Wednesday.

Still unspecified, Riddick's wrist injury continues to hinder his ability to take part in practice, let alone suit up on game day. As a result, he hasn't practiced since Dec. 9, or two days before he logged the first of three absences during this current run. A return to drills Thursday or Friday would be the first indication that game action is possible on Sunday night against the Packers. If Riddick fails to do so, though, the Lions will rely on a combination of Zach Zenner and Dwayne Washington to power the backfield.