Lions' Theo Riddick: Lands on injured reserve

Riddick (wrist) was placed on injured reserve Saturday.

After already being ruled out for Sunday's game with a wrist injury, the Lions opted to place Riddick on injured reserve and promote receiver Jace Billingsley from the practice squad. With that, Riddick will not be available should the Lions advance to the playoffs. The Lions will have to lean on Dwayne Washington and Zach Zenner out of the backfield for the remainder of the season. Riddick finished the season with 92 carries for 357 yards (3.9 YPC) and one touchdown and added 53 receptions for 371 yards and five scores.