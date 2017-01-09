Lions' Theo Riddick: Wearing cast on wrist

Riddick was wearing a large cast on his left wrist Monday but didn't say whether he had surgery to repair his injury, ESPN's Michael Rothstein reports.

Riddick missed the Lions' final four regular season games due to a wrist injury, which forced him to be placed on injured reserve ahead of the team's playoff loss Saturday. Although he was sporting a hard cast as Detroit cleared out its locker room Monday, Riddick said he'll be ready by the time next season rolls around. Despite that expectation, Riddick's situation figures to continue to be updated over the offseason.