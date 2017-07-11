Green is in competition with Matt Asiata and Mike James for the Lions' possible No. 5 running back spot, Tim Twentyman of the team's official site reports.
The Lions have phased the fullback position out of its offense, which opens the door for the team to carry a fifth running back on the roster behind Ameer Abdullah, Theo Riddick (wrist), Zach Zenner and Dwayne Washington. The thick Green, who stands 6-foot, 230 pounds, went undrafted out of Cincinnati but was in consistent contact with Lions running backs coach David Walker months leading up to the draft due to Walker's belief of Green's fit in Detroit, according to Dave Birkett of The Detroit Free Press. While Green only ran for 743 yards and two touchdowns for the Bearcats last year, he played on most special teams units, from field-goal protection to punt coverage. His versatility likely separates him from Asiata and James, in addition to the fact the Lions would save a slightly higher sum of cash if they parted ways with the other two over him. However, if Green ultimately makes the team, he would likely be multiple injuries away from gaining fantasy relevance.
