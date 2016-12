Jones caught one of six targets for nine yards Monday night against the Cowboys.

In just his second appearance of the season, Jones tied with Golden Tate for fourth on the team in targets behind only Eric Ebron, Anquan Boldin and Marvin Jones. Unfortunately, he wasn't able to do much with them. However, he could make for a sneaky play in Week 17 against a beatable Packers secondary if he remains this involved in the offense.