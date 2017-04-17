Jones signed his exclusive-rights contract tender with the Lions on Monday, Dave Birkett of The Detroit Free Press reports.

Jones was originally tendered in early March. While he's currently penciled in as the Lions' third receiver on the depth chart, Jones' stock could fall precipitously if Detroit selects a wideout early in the upcoming draft.

