Jones didn't catch his only target during Saturday's playoff game in Seattle.

After failing to make the roster out of training camp, Jones spent most of the season on the practice squad before being promoted to the active roster in early December. He ultimately finished the regular season with five receptions for 93 yards, including a three-catch, 49-yard performance against the Saints in Week 12. As Jones never served as more than a tertiary option in any game, his final stat line from Saturday comes with little surprise. However, he may have an opportunity to climb the depth chart in the offseason with both Anquan Boldin and Andre Roberts set to hit free agency.