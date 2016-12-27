Zenner compiled 67 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries in Monday night's loss to the Cowboys. He also caught two of three targets for 25 yards.

In Theo Riddick's prolonged absence due to a wrist injury, Zenner took the reigns of the Lions' backfield Monday night, out-touching rookie Dwayne Washington 14 to 8. His two touchdowns were just his second and third of the season, though. If Riddick is ruled out for the Lions' season finale in Week 17 against the Packers, Zenner appears to likely to retain lead-back duties but will likely find tougher sledding against a Green Bay defense that is top-10 in rushing yards allowed this season.