Zenner proved capable of playing all of the Lions' snaps at running back during last Sunday's game against the Packers, the Detroit Free-Press reports.

Zenner was the only Detroit tailback to see the field on offense last Sunday, featuring for 64 of his team's 66 snaps. In doing so, he amassed a career-high 69 yards rushing and contributed 41 receiving yards as well. That followed Zenner's two-touchdown first-half performance in Week 16, when his playing time tailed off during the second half after offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter deemed it unsustainable. Whether Zenner keeps teammate Dwayne Washington out of the mix again Saturday versus the Seahawks remains to be seen, but he proved plenty impactful while doing so last Sunday.