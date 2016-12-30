Zenner is expected to serve as the Lions' top tailback Sunday night against the Packers, when Theo Riddick (wrist) will remain sidelined, ESPN's Michael Rothstein reports.

Zenner has emerged as Detroit's best option at running back in Riddick's absence, impressively totaling 115 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries and catching eight passes for 86 yards across the last three games. While Dwayne Washington should also factor into the mix Sunday, Zenner is set to lead the Lions' backfield charge as they hope to secure the NFC North title on home turf to close the regular season.