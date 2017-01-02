Zenner carried 20 times for 69 yards and a touchdown while securing four of five targets for 41 receiving yards during the Lions' 31-24 loss to the Packers on Sunday night.

Despite the presence of Dwayne Washington -- the Lions presumptive No. 1 tailback in the absence of Theo Riddick (IR - wrist), Zenner was the only Lions running back to take the field Sunday, logging 64 out of 66 possible snaps (a running back wasn't even on the field the other two plays). However, even though it appears Zenner is taking over as the top option out of the backfield, the South Dakota State product will likely have a tough time producing against a stout Seahawks defensive front during the first round of the playoffs next weekend.