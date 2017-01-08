Zenner rushed 11 times for 34 yards and caught all six targets for 54 yards during the Lions' 26-6 postseason loss to the Seahawks on Saturday.

Zenner was on the field for 50 of the Lions' 52 offensive snaps Saturday and once again served as the Lions' clear lead tailback in the absence of Theo Riddick (wrist). He flashed in the pass-catching department, too, which came especially handy on a day most of Detroit's pass-catchers struggled. However, with both Riddick and Ameer Abdullah (foot) set to return in 2017, Zenner enters the offseason with little opportunity to seize anything more than No. 3 status on the depth chart.