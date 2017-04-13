Louis Murphy: Arrested Wednesday morning
Murphy (knee) was arrested Wednesday on charges of allegedly carrying a concealed weapon into Tampa International Airport, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Murphy is currently a free agent who missed the 2016 season due to an ACL injury suffered in 2015. While it isn't clear if he's recovered at this point in time or still on the mend, Wednesday's incident should only make it more difficult for him to land a new contract ahead of the 2017 campaign.
