Hooker underwent labrum and 'core muscle' surgeries and will be unable to participate in athletic testing at the Combine, NFL.com reports.

Despite his inability to run and jump at the Combine, it would still be a surprise if Hooker fell out of the top 15 picks, and he remains a strong bet to go in the top 10. Coverage safeties are always in short supply in the modern NFL, and Hooker is a memorable prospect in that category. He intercepted seven passes, returning three for touchdowns, in 13 games last year. The surgeries aren't expected to affect Hooker's rookie season availability.