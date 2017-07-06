Huff was waived by the Chiefs on Thursday.

Huff was waived after the team brought in fellow safety Steven Terrell earlier in the day. Huff, only 24, signed a contract with the Chiefs back in March but will now look to sign on with another team ahead of training camp in hopes of making a 53-man roster.

