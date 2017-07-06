Marqueston Huff: Waived by Chiefs
Huff was waived by the Chiefs on Thursday.
Huff was waived after the team brought in fellow safety Steven Terrell earlier in the day. Huff, only 24, signed a contract with the Chiefs back in March but will now look to sign on with another team ahead of training camp in hopes of making a 53-man roster.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Forgetting Brandon Marshall?
Dave Richard crunches the numbers on Brandon Marshall's personal stats and tendencies in the...
-
Ranking the Cowboys in Fantasy
The Cowboys have one of the best running backs in football, and elite receiver and a good young...
-
Ranking the Broncos in Fantasy
The Denver Broncos have questions at both quarterback and running back heading into 2017, but...
-
Industry 12-team PPR mock draft
We enlist the help of Fantasy analysts from ESPN, Yahoo, Fantasy Pros and more to bring you...
-
Picking No. 10 in PPR leagues
It's never a bad idea to load up at receiver, tight end and quarterback in a PPR league, which...
-
Picking No. 12 in PPR leagues
When you're picking at the end of the draft, you're either reaching or hoping someone falls....