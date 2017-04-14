Marshawn Lynch: Agrees to terms with Raiders
Lynch has agreed to contract terms with the Raiders, NFL Network's Mike Silver reports.
Lynch's rights are still held by the Seahawks, but after they gave him permission to negotiate with the Raiders, now a trade is the only transaction left for Lynch to officially join his hometown team once he's reinstated. With a contract in place in Oakland, Lynch's one year in retirement appears destined to come to a close before long, assuming he's reinstated and the Raiders and Seahawks can work out a deal. Behind arguably the best offensive line in football, Lynch would figure to fill the departed Latavius Murray's role as the Raiders' lead tailback, with rising second-year pros Jalen Richard and DeAndre Washington around to keep him fresh while serving as change-of-pace options also capable of contributing in the passing game.
