Marshawn Lynch: Begins reinstatement process
Lynch has started the NFL reinstatement process, ESPN's Ed Werder reports.
Lynch's agent is filing the paperwork, which is the first step in officially starting his NFL comeback. He'll be 31 years old later this month, and according to the report, has his sights set on playing for the Raiders, but has still considered other options as a backup plan. In any scenario, Seattle will have to relinquish its rights to Lynch before he can go elsewhere, either via trade or release.
