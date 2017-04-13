Marshawn Lynch: Likely heading to Oakland

The Seahawks and Raiders are expected to work out a trade for Lynch, NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reports.

Lynch began the process of filing for reinstatement and will now need to work out terms of a restructured contract before the Raiders agree to trade for him. He had two years remaining on his Seahawks contract when he retired, with the deal paying him a salary commensurate with his standing as one of the top running backs in the league. Oakland will presumably want Lynch to accept a major pay cut, as he'll turn 31 later in April and hasn't played since 2015. While his age, injury history and the long layoff create questions, Lynch could be highly productive in an Oakland offense that needs a lead back to replace Latavius Murray. The Raiders already have a franchise quarterback and talented receiving corps, in addition to what's arguably the best offensive line in the NFL.