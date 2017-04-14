Marshawn Lynch: No deal with Raiders yet
Lynch has not yet reached terms on a contract with the Raiders, Jerry McDonald of The Mercury News reports.
Lynch was reported earlier Friday to have closed a deal with the Raiders, but it appears that isn't yet the case. Nonetheless, it seems the Oakland native will soon clear the way for the Seahawks to trade him to the Raiders. While Lynch -- whose rights still belong to Seattle -- will need to be reinstated before he can be dealt, that too seems a formality. By nearly all accounts, Lynch figures to be in silver and black this season, but just when his ticket home will be punched remains to be seen.
