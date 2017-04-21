Marshawn Lynch: Raiders hope for decision soon

Lynch's future is something Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie would like to have determined prior to next Thursday's draft, Vic Tafur of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Lynch, by mostly all accounts, is seeking to return from retirement and play for his hometown Raiders this season. Despite that being public knowledge at this point, Oakland and his representatives have yet to come to terms on a contract. Once that occurs, the Raiders and Seahawks, who still hold Lynch's rights, will need to agree on a trade. That process is clear, but the dominoes remain in wait of a push, which McKenzie rightfully hopes will occur ahead of next week's draft.