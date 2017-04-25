Marshawn Lynch: Still negotiating with Oakland

Seahawks general manager John Schneider said Monday that Lynch is still trying to work out a contract with the Raiders, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports. "Yeah, I would think [Raiders GM] Reggie [McKenzie] would want to go into the draft knowing that they have another runner or not,'' Schneider said.

While the matter of compensation between the Raiders and Seahawks doesn't seem to be a major issue, Lynch is apparently having a tough time reaching acceptable terms with his prospective team. The two sides still seem likely to work out a deal, but Schneider suggested the clock is ticking, pointing to the upcoming draft as a possible deadline. Though it's probably more of a soft deadline, there's little question the Raiders would like to settle Lynch's situation by the end of the week. With the draft only two days away, Lynch may feel some pressure to reduce his contract expectations.