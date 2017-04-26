Marshawn Lynch: Trade to Oakland in place
The Seahawks have reached an agreement to trade Lynch to the Raiders, pending the running back's passing of a physical Wednesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports. In return, the Seahawks will receive the right to swap late-round picks with the Raiders in 2018, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.
Lynch sat out the 2016 season and announced his retirement from the NFL, but the 31-year-old couldn't turn down the allure of playing for his hometown team. According to Schefter, Lynch will sign a two-year deal with the Raiders once the team officially acquires his rights from the Seahawks. Lynch projects to serve as the Raiders' starting running back following the offseason departure of Latavius Murray, and the team is hoping a year away from the game has helped rejuvenate him. The five-time Pro Bowler showed diminished effectiveness while fighting through injuries in his last season in 2015, playing seven games and averaging 3.8 yards per carry.
