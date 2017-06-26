Elam's drug charges stemming from a February arrest were dropped Monday, ESPN.com reports.

Elam was pulled over for reckless driving before police booked him on charges of marijuana possession, possession with intent to sell or deliver and possession of a controlled substance. However, all those charges were dropped Monday, clearing Elam of any wrongdoing. While that obviously comes as good news for the 25-year-old, it also follows Elam having charges of grand theft and battery stemming from a May incident that was dropped last week. With no pending legal situations any longer, Elam seemingly now has a better chance of signing with a team, but the free agent's lack of on-field production may not even make him worth the risk.