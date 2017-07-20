Michael Oher: Released by Panthers
Oher (concussion) was released with a failed physical designation by the Panthers on Thursday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.
Oher missed the Panthers' last 13 games of the 2016 season under the league's concussion protocol, and the issues have lingered into the offseason. The Panthers signed former Viking Matt Kalil to start at left tackle in 2017, while Oher will look to get back to full health before potentially catching on with another team.
