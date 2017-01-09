Trubisky, a quarterback from North Carolina, will enter the 2017 NFL Draft.

Trubisky generated a great deal of hype about halfway through the 2016 college football season, establishing himself as a trendy projection for the first overall pick while DeShone Kizer and Deshaun Watson dealt with some slight struggles. That hype has cooled since then, but Trubisky remains a probable first-round pick with the potential to land in the top 10. At 6-foot-3, 220 pounds with a strong arm and excellent athleticism, Trubisky certainly has all the tools to develop into a starting quarterback in the NFL. He completed 68 percent of his passes as a first-year starter in 2016, throwing for 3,748 yards (8.4 YPA), 30 touchdowns, and six interceptions in 13 games while running for 308 yards (3.3 YPC) and five touchdowns. The fact that Trubisky was only a one-year starter shouldn't be held against him too much -- prior starting quarterback Marquise Williams was a very good player at the college level, and the Tar Heels already had a couple years invested in Williams' development, making it close to impossible for a younger Trubisky to win the starting job. Trubisky saw the field plenty off the bench in his first two years, though, struggling as a redshirt freshman but showing strong progress as a sophomore, when he completed 40 of 47 passes for 555 yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions. Trubisky shows a great deal of poise in the pocket and shows generally sound mechanics, which in combination with his tools and production imply a fine chance of succeeding in the NFL. He'll have to prove he wasn't the product of a favorable North Carolina offense, however -- the previously mentioned Williams was merely a fringe NFL prospect yet posted similarly big numbers at North Carolina -- and it's fair to wonder if there are weaknesses in Trubisky's game that college defenses would have caught on to if he started more than a single season.