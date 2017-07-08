The Raiders waived Ball (undisclosed) with a non-football injury designation Friday.

A fifth-round pick of the Raiders in 2015, Ball has spent time on IR in both professional seasons, including all of last year due to an undisclosed injury. With an ailment still plaguing him, the 24-year-old linebacker will have to prove his health if another organization comes calling.

