Ripkowski had four carries for 24 yards in Sunday's playoff victory over the Cowboys.

Ripkowski made the most of his limited opportunities in Sunday's game, averaging six yards per carry. He tallied 76 total yards on 11 touches in the Packers' regular-season finale, but has totaled just 36 yards on eight touches through two playoff games, so it would seem he has moved back into a complimentary role behind primary running back Ty Montgomery.