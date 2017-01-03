Ripkowski had nine carries for 61 yards and two receptions for 15 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's victory over the Lions.

Ripkowski, normally the Packers' fullback, operated in a different role Sunday, leading all Green Bay running backs in snaps (36, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com), carries, and rushing yards while also finding paydirt. It seems unlikely he will be used the same way in Sunday's playoff matchup with the Giants -- he is a fullback, after all -- but he is probably the best pass blocker in the running back corps, so it's not out of the question, either.