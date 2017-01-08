Ripkowski (shoulder) is listed as active for Sunday's playoff game against the Giants.

Ripkowski, who logged nine carries for 61 yards and two receptions for 15 yards and a touchdown in Week 17's win over the Lions, is in uniform, but it's unclear if the shoulder issue that led to him being listed as questionable Saturday will limit him at all. Also in the mix to handle carries out of the Green Bay backfield Sunday are Ty Montgomery and Christine Michael.