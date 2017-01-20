Packers' Aaron Rodgers: A bit under the weather

Rodgers said Friday that he's dealing with a slight illness, NFL.com reports, but despite that admission, he does not have an injury designation ahead of Sunday's NFC Championship game against the Falcons.

Rodgers being sick follows kicker Mason Crosby missing Wednesday's practice due to illness and wideout Jordy Nelson (ribs) being told to stay home while sick Friday. Nonetheless, that bug isn't considered cause for concern, as Rodgers projected both rest and fluids would help his system be fine in time for Sunday's kickoff. That sentiment is supported by Rodgers being absent from Green Bay's injury report, but the Packers will still certainly hope he returns to health as soon as possible.