Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Clutch in crunch time once more in divisional-round win

Rodgers completed 28 of 43 passes for 356 yards with two touchdowns and an interception in Sunday's 34-31 divisional-round victory over the Cowboys. He also gained 16 yards on two rushes.

Rodgers added to the burgeoning legend of his storybook 2016 campaign with a superb all-around performance, and yet another completion that defied the odds and set the Packers up for a game-winning field-goal attempt. The perennial Pro Bowler helped Green Bay build a 28-13 lead by early in the third quarter with a pair of scoring throws to his tight ends, hitting Richard Rodgers for a 34-yard touchdown in the first quarter and then finding Jared Cook from three yards out on the first possession of the second half. However, after the Packers defense allowed that edge to evaporate, it was Rodgers to the rescue, first leading an eight-play, 37-yard drive that culminated in a 56-yard field goal by Mason Crosby that snapped a 28-28 tie. After Dak Prescott did a pretty good Rodgers impression on the subsequent drive, which ended in a game-tying 52-yard field goal by Dan Bailey, Rodgers rolled left on third down with 18 seconds remainin and threw across his body 36 yards downfield to Cook, who just managed to keep his feet inbounds and make a spectacular catch. That led to Mason Crosby's 51-yard game-winning field goal as time expired, sending Rodgers to his third conference championship game. Factoring in Sunday's production, Rodgers has now completed 53 of 83 passes for 718 yards with six touchdowns and just one interception in two postseason contests, with what should likely be a high-scoring shootout against Matt Ryan on tap.