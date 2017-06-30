Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Could play into his 40s

Packers coach Mike McCarthy believes Rodgers can play into his 40s, ESPN.com's Rob Demovsky reports.

The 33-year-old superstar changed his diet last offseason in an effort to maximize his longevity, suggesting he at least plans to play deep into his 30s, if not his 40s. His skill set should allow for graceful aging, though a recurrence of the concussion issues that plagued him earlier in his career could throw a wrench in his plans. As for the more immediate future, Rodgers enjoyed a healthy offseason and should enter Week 1 with his best group of pass catchers since the days of Greg Jennings and Donald Driver. The team did lose two starting linemen (guard T.J. Lang and center JC Tretter) in free agency, but TE Martellus Bennett should be an upgrade on Jared Cook, joining the wideout trio of Jordy Nelson, Davante Adams and Randall Cobb to give Rodgers plenty of options. The team also used draft picks in the fourth, fifth and seventh rounds on running backs, hoping to add some power to complement Ty Montgomery's prowess as a receiver.