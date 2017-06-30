Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Could play into his 40s
Packers coach Mike McCarthy believes Rodgers can play into his 40s, ESPN.com's Rob Demovsky reports.
The 33-year-old superstar changed his diet last offseason in an effort to maximize his longevity, suggesting he at least plans to play deep into his 30s, if not his 40s. His skill set should allow for graceful aging, though a recurrence of the concussion issues that plagued him earlier in his career could throw a wrench in his plans. As for the more immediate future, Rodgers enjoyed a healthy offseason and should enter Week 1 with his best group of pass catchers since the days of Greg Jennings and Donald Driver. The team did lose two starting linemen (guard T.J. Lang and center JC Tretter) in free agency, but TE Martellus Bennett should be an upgrade on Jared Cook, joining the wideout trio of Jordy Nelson, Davante Adams and Randall Cobb to give Rodgers plenty of options. The team also used draft picks in the fourth, fifth and seventh rounds on running backs, hoping to add some power to complement Ty Montgomery's prowess as a receiver.
More News
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Struggles until garbage time in NFC championship loss•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Heads into weekend with illness•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Clutch in crunch time once more in divisional-round win•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Throws four touchdowns in win over Giants•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Runs the table•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Monster fantasy day versus Vikings•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Picking No. 10 in PPR leagues
It's never a bad idea to load up at receiver, tight end and quarterback in a PPR league, which...
-
Picking No. 12 in PPR leagues
When you're picking at the end of the draft, you're either reaching or hoping someone falls....
-
Picking No. 11 in PPR leagues
Picking 11th should put you in perfect position to draft two receivers with your first two...
-
Picking No. 1 in PPR leagues
After starting his team at No. 1 overall in PPR with Le'Veon Bell and Todd Gurley, Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Picking No. 2 in PPR leagues
Picking at No. 2 will probably mean taking a running back in Round 1. It does not mean you...
-
Picking No. 3 in PPR leagues
Unlike the obvious decision in a standard draft, the No. 3 pick is more interesting in the...