Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Full practice Wednesday

Rodgers (calf) practiced fully Wednesday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Rodgers didn't require a single practice rep last week in order to direct the Packers' offense with his normal amount of aplomb Sunday in Chicago. In particular, he displayed his arm strength on the game-winning drive, hooking up with Jordy Nelson on a pass that traveled more than 60 yards through the air in temperatures hovering around zero degrees Fahrenheit. Head coach Mike McCarthy relayed Monday that Rodgers emerged from Sunday's game feeling better than he did heading into the weekend, and the signal-caller backed up McCarthy's assessment by handling every snap in Wednesday's session. With no doubts surrounding his upcoming availability, he'll attempt to strike Saturday versus a Vikings defense that has allowed multiple touchdown throws in four of the last seven outings.