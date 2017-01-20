Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Heads into weekend with illness

Rodgers said Friday that he's dealing with a slight illness, NFL.com reports, but he does not have an injury designation ahead of Sunday's NFC championship game against the Falcons.

Mason Crosby missed Wednesday's practice due to illness and wideout Jordy Nelson (ribs) was told to stay home while sick Friday, so something's clearly going around Green Bay's locker room. Nonetheless, that bug isn't considered cause for concern, as Rodgers said that rest and fluids would help his system be fine in time for Sunday's kickoff. That sentiment is supported by Rodgers being absent from Green Bay's injury report, but the Packers will still certainly hope he returns to health as soon as possible.