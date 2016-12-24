Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Monster fantasy day versus Vikings

Rodgers connected on 28 of 38 pass attempts for 347 yards and four touchdowns in Green Bay's 38-25 victory over the Vikings. He added 13 yards and a rushing score on two carries.

Rodgers had his way with the Vikings' defense in the first half, tossing three of his four touchdowns and running in another for his fourth rushing score of the year. While he took his foot off the pedal in the second half, Rodgers ultimately became the first signal caller to break the 300-yard passing threshold against Minnesota all season while managing his third game of the 2016 campaign with four touchdowns through the air. He'll next take aim at the Detroit Lions in Week 17.