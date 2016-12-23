Packers' Aaron Rodgers: No injury designation

Rodgers (calf) does not have an injury designation in advance of Saturday's game against the Vikings.

Rodgers was a full participant during each day of practice this week, seemingly putting his calf issue behind him. With no question regarding his status, Rodgers can be locked into lineups ahead of Saturday's matchup, when he'll look to build on his 10 touchdowns and no interceptions over Green Bay's past five outings.

