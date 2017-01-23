Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Struggles until garbage time in NFC championship loss

Rodgers completed 27 of 45 passes for 287 yards with three touchdowns and an interception while rushing four times for 46 yards in Sunday's 44-21 NFC championship game loss to Atlanta.

The Rodgers-led Packers offense was shut out in the first half, and couldn't break the ice until he found Davante Adams from two yards out to make it 31-7 with 9:19 left in the third quarter. He later added touchdowns to Jordy Nelson and Jared Cook, but that production was much too little too late. Rodgers was intercepted by Ricardo Allen in the first half, and had another pick reversed by the replay official on his second scoring drive. While the star quarterback did a great job of running the table to get his team to this point following a 4-6 start, there's no doubt the better team prevailed Sunday.