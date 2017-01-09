Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Throws four touchdowns in win over Giants

Rodgers completed 25 of 40 passes for 362 yards and four touchdowns in Sunday's 38-13 victory over the Giants.

The Green Bay offense got off to a slow start through the first quarter, but Rodgers caught fire thereafter and posted a 125.2 passer rating while delivering the best quarterback performance of the young postseason. Jordy Nelson was lost to injury in the first half, but Rodgers didn't appear to be fazed and connected with Davante Adams and Randall Cobb for a combined 241 yards and four scores. Rodgers is playing as well as anyone going at the moment and will need to put on another strong performance as his squad heads to Dallas for the divisional round.