Martinez recorded 69 tackles, including a sack, and four passes defensed, including an interception, while playing in 13 games in 2016.

The Packers' fourth-round pick in 2016, Martinez stepped up as a starting inside linebacker who often was in charge of calling the defense. A sprained MCL limited him in a few games and forced him to sit out three tilts. He appears to be a promising young player for a defense that struggled on the year, finishing the season ranked 22nd in total defense.