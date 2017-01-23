Packers' Brett Hundley: Attempts 10 passes in 2016
Hundley finished the 2016 season 2-of-10 passing for 17 yards and an interception.
Hundley saw just 22 snaps in 2016, only entering the game when the game was decided and the team didn't want to risk injuring starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers. While Hundley's stats look poor on the surface, the small sample size and poor quality of the reps makes it difficult to judge the second-year player's performance. Green Bay has shown confidence in Hundley as a backup and he'll likely have the same role in 2017.
