Packers' Bryan Bulaga: Leaves game with concussion
Bulaga exited Sunday's NFC championship game to be evaluated for a concussion.
Bulaga is the third starter on the offensive line injured during Sunday's game. With the Packers' season all but over, he'll have the entire offseason to return to full health.
More News
-
Packers' Bryan Bulaga: Ready to play•
-
Packers' Bryan Bulaga: Expected to be ready for Thursday night•
-
Packers' Bryan Bulaga: Suffers back injury against Cowboys•
-
Packers OT Bryan Bulaga questionable for Sunday•
-
Packers OT Bryan Bulaga expected to miss 4-6 weeks•
-
Packers OT Bryan Bulaga a no-go Sunday against Seahawks•