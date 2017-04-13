Ringo signed his exclusive-rights free-agent tender from the Packers on Thursday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

The Packers signed Ricky Jean-Francois in free agency to account for Letroy Guion's upcoming four-game suspension, but Ringo will surely be a part of the mix more often, at least during the first quarter of the 2017 campaign . After spending his rookie year on the practice squad in 2015, Ringo appeared in eight games last season, yet he earned just 7.3 percent of the defensive snaps and two snaps overall on special teams, which translated to two solo tackles and one forced fumble. A modest increase in usage is unlikely to impact his relevance in the IDP realm.