Packers' Christine Michael: Downgraded to questionable

Michael (back) was downgraded to questionable for Sunday's NFC championship game in Atlanta.

After avoiding the injury report all week, Michael has suddenly acquired a back concern, thereby placing his odds to play Sunday up in the air. If he's able to suit up, he could again play third fiddle to Ty Montgomery and Aaron Ripkowski in the rushing attack. However, injuries at wideout could force Montgomery to line up along the line of scrimmage, which would bode well for Michael's touch count, assuming he's active.