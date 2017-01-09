Packers' Christine Michael: Leads team in rushing in playoff victory

Michael had 10 carries for 47 yards in Sunday's playoff victory over the Giants.

Michael provided a spark for the Green Bay running game in the second half of Sunday' contest, leading the team in rushing while also tallying his most yards in a game since joining the Packers in November. He worked as the backup running back behind Ty Montgomery on Sunday and would likely be in line for added carries should Montgomery -- who left Sunday's game before returning -- be limited at all in next week's matchup with the Cowboys.