Packers' Christine Michael: Listed as active Sunday
Michael (back) is listed as active for Sunday's NFC championship game in Atlanta.
Michael arrived on the injury report Saturday with a back issue, which was only a momentary worry for the Packers' backfield depth. At the very least, he'll act as a complementary piece to Ty Montgomery. Having said that, injury woes at wideout could result in Montgomery handling more work as a receiver, elevating Michael in the ground game.
