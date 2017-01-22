Packers' Christine Michael: Listed as active Sunday

Michael (back) is listed as active for Sunday's NFC championship game in Atlanta.

Michael arrived on the injury report Saturday with a back issue, which was only a momentary worry for the Packers' backfield depth. At the very least, he'll act as a complementary piece to Ty Montgomery. Having said that, injury woes at wideout could result in Montgomery handling more work as a receiver, elevating Michael in the ground game.

