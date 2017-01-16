Packers' Christine Michael: Not involved in offense versus Cowboys

Michael did not record a carry nor a reception in Sunday's playoff victory over the Cowboys.

Michael led the Packers in rushing in their wild-card win over the Giants, but he was limited to kickoff return duties Sunday, during which he made a questionable second-quarter return that left the Packers with a long field and led to a Cowboys field goal. It remains to be seen what role Michael will fill in the NFC championship game, but he will be behind Ty Montgomery, and possibly Aaron Ripkowski, on the depth chart.