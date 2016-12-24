Packers' Christine Michael: Quiet Week 16
Michael carried four times for four yards Saturday against the Vikings.
Green Bay running backs handled only 13 carries Saturday and most of them went to Michael's teammate, Ty Montgomery. Expect the workload out of the backfield in Week 17 against the Lions to follow a similar distribution.
