Packers' Christine Michael: Three carries in win

Michael carried the ball three times for six yards in Sunday's win over the Lions.

Ty Montgomery has solidified himself as the Packers go-to back late in the season, but the team also turned to fullback Aaron Ripkowski to pound the ball throughout Sunday's win, leaving Michael as the odd-man-out in the backfield. It is unknown if the Packers will continue with this new one-two punch for their playoff tilt with the Giants on Sunday, but regardless Michael has seen his carries drop every game since Week 14 so he doesn't seem poised for a major workload.