Matthews finished the 2016 season with 24 tackles, including 5.0 sacks, a forced fumble, and three passes defensed in 12 games.

Matthews ended the season with career lows in tackles, both solo and assisted, and sacks. He also saw his playing time drop from 97 percent of defensive snaps in 2015 to just 46 percent in 2016. His four games missed were due to a shoulder injury that could require offseason work and it seems as though he was limited by the injury in the final seven games of the regular season and three playoff games after he returned. He'll look to recover and bounce back to his usual levels of productivity in 2017.